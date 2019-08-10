WASHINGTON — A male teenager was stabbed at the Congress Heights Metro platform at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, according to Metro officials. The teenager has been transferred to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and authorities have yet to find the suspect.

Metro officials believe that the suspect escaped on the green line and that the victim and suspect knew each other.

There has been no impact to rail service.

Those who may know anything about the situation are encouraged to talk to Metro Police at 202-962-2121.

