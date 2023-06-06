Police search for juvenile suspected of shooting man in DC

Police say the man was taken to the hospital for treatment.

WASHINGTON — A man was shot in Northwest D.C. Wednesday night, and police believe a young person pulled the trigger. So far, no arrests have been made in this case.

Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the 3200 block of Hiatt Place Northwest for a reported shooting just before 11 p.m. When officers got to the scene they found a man had been shot. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries. Police say the man was conscious and breathing when he went to the hospital, but the severity of his injuries are not known beyond that.

An MPD Watch Commander for D.C.'s Sixth District said police are looking for a juvenile on a bike in connection to this shooting. The watch commander said the juvenile was wearing a hooded sweatshirt at the time.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should contact police at 202-727-9099 or text the department's tip line at 50411.

This shooting comes as D.C. officials are looking for solutions to address rising crime rates and deadly shootings. D.C. Police reported the 100th homicide of the year on Tuesday.

According to the DC Police Union, this is the earliest date the city has hit 100 since 2003.

A check of DC crime stats show we were at 86 murders this time last year. WUSA9 asked District leaders about the spike and their plan for the summer at a news conference celebrating a safety partnership that puts dashcams in the cars of DoorDash delivery drivers.

Interim Chief Ashan Benedict said prepare for a "proactive" police department this summer with more officers walking the beat.