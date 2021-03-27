Henrico, Virginia school placed on lockdown after teen shot nearby

Police in Henrico County said the girl was taken to a hospital for treatment after she was shot at about 4:30 p.m.

HENRICO, Va. — A Virginia high school was placed on lockdown for several hours Friday after a teenage girl was shot in a nearby neighborhood.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that the lockdown of Godwin High School was lifted about three hours later.

School officials were on site to help reunite students with parents and guardians.

The school canceled a football game that had been scheduled for 7 p.m.