Crime

DC Police search for suspects in NW stabbing

DC police are searching for two suspects in a Northwest assault with a deadly weapon incident
Credit: MPD

WASHINGTON — D.C. Police are on the lookout for suspects in a recent assault with a dangerous weapon.

The assault involved a knife and happened around 6:20 p.m. on Tuesday in the 600 block of Massachusetts Avenue, Northwest. Police said the suspects and victim were involved in a verbal altercation and one of the suspects proceeded to stab the victim. Afterward, police say the two suspects left the scene. The victim was transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspects are pictured below. Contact police with information at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's tip line at 50411.  

Credit: MPD

