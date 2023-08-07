Police search for man who attacked mother with hammer, took child from Hagerstown home

The child has been found, but police are still searching for the man.

HAGERSTOWN, Md. — A mother remains in critical condition after she was attacked with a hammer and shot in Hagerstown Friday morning. Police are still searching for the man they believe is responsible for the attack.

According to the Hagerstown Police Department, officers responded to 54 Devonshire Road for a report of an assault. The victim, who has not been identified by police, was found to have been struck with a hammer and shot. She was flown to a trauma center in Baltimore for treatment. She remains in critical condition Monday.

The man wanted for the attack also took an infant from inside the home. The suspect was identified as Timothy Lee Ware. Ware and the victim were parents of the child, police said.

Investigators say the child was located in Smithsburg a few hours later Friday, with assistance from the Washington County Sheriff's Office. Child Protective Services were called to take care of the child.

Ware is still on the loose. He has been charged with attempted first and second degree murder, first and second degree assault, reckless endangerment, neglect of a minor and various gun charges.