'We’re cops, we’re cops, put your hands up!' | Gunmen in Woodbridge home invasion falsely claimed to be law enforcement

One resident was hit in the head while the other was shot. Police said the incident appeared targeted.

WOODBRIDGE, Va. — Police in Prince William County are still searching for four armed men accused of tying up and injuring two residents during a home invasion in Woodbridge.

The incident happened at a home on Dillon Avenue near Cloverdale Road around 1 p.m. on Friday. When officers responded, they found a 20-year-old man with a head injury and a 22-year-old man with gunshot wounds to the lower body.

The victim shot was flown to an area hospital where he was expected to survive. The other man was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

“It's just crazy to think in the place where you call your home, something like this can happen, especially on a day you considered normal,” the wife of the 20-year-old who suffered a head injury told WUSA9. “I walked out to go help my mom and within the minutes I walked out, people came in here.”

The woman, who wanted to remain anonymous due to safety concerns, said her husband and friend, who lives in the basement, were the only individuals at home when the culprits entered through the back door.

Investigators said the men wearing ski-style masks and dark clothing forced their way in and identified themselves as law enforcement. The woman claimed they were demanding money.

“My husband said they were saying, ‘we’re cops, we’re cops, put your hands up!’” she said. “They handcuffed my husband. They were trying to get him to shut up and our dog to shut up, and I guess they came right away and hit him in the head.”

The woman said as they were trying to tie up the resident downstairs, he fought back and was shot.

The suspects took a pair of shoes and fled the home, according to police.

The incident does not appear to be random.

A police spokesperson told WUSA9 there was evidence of drug distribution and an illegal firearm located in the home. The investigation continues.