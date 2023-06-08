Neighbors in Anacostia demand answers after yet another deadly shooting

Several people who live near Good Hope Road are expressing their frustrations and calling on city officials to do something after a deadly shooting Saturday night.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Towona Scott has lived in the Anacostia neighborhood since the 1960s, not too far from the 1600 block of Good Hope Road, where three people were killed and two people were injured in a shooting Saturday night.

She expressed her frustration with Ward 8 and city officials, especially because of what she calls rapidly "increasing crime" lately.

"This is the wild, wild Ward Eight West," she explained, "We gotta do something, we gotta do better."

She's not alone in her concerns. James Black also lives close to Good Hope Road and says he's worried for the children who are growing up in this area.

"I’m very scared for the kids in the neighborhood because kids can be playing and rapid gunfire can just happen," he said.

Part of the problem, according to Scott is how much she says the neighborhood has changed.

"They took away the laundromat, 7-11, and a good convenience store – all in one year, last year," she explained.

Leaving what she calls - fewer affordable options for people who actually live in the neighborhood, especially kids.

"We have two new restaurants that you cannot afford to eat at," she said.

Scott says this is a major concern for the kids who are being raised in this neighborhood.

"If we don’t get them at a young age and put some positivity in them, they’re going to turn to the streets," she said.

Scott is calling on Ward 8 and city officials to instill a curfew or find another solution.

Black says it's difficult to go anywhere anymore without being concerned for his safety.

"You can’t even go to basketball games, you can’t go to funerals, you can’t do nothing no more," he explained, "It’s sad you know.. it’s sad. It’s sad."

DC Police are asking anyone who knows anything about Saturday night's shooting to call them at 202-727-9099.