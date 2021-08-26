Group of men kidnaps, steals victims' banking information in Northwest DC

The suspects are wanted by police for the Northwest DC armed kidnappings.

WASHINGTON — Police are looking for a group of men wanted in two potentially related armed kidnappings in Northwest DC.

Police say there are three or four suspects.

In the first incident, on Tuesday, Aug. 24 around 10:30 p.m., police say the suspects approached a person in the 1300 block of Corcoran Street, Northwest.

One of the suspects had a handgun and additional suspects forced the victim inside of a vehicle, according to DC police. The suspects drove the victim to multiple ATMs, took money out of the victim’s bank accounts and proceeded to release the victim at a secondary location, according to police.

The following day, on Wednesday, Aug. 25 around 11:00 p.m., the suspects approached a person in the 5200 block of 14th Street, Northwest. One of the suspects once again had a handgun and ordered the victim inside of a vehicle, according to police, who then say the suspects acquired account information from the victim and then forced them out of the vehicle at a secondary location. The suspects later withdrew money from the victim’s bank accounts, police said.