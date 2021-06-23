Man fatally shot in Montgomery County; Homicide detectives investigating

The shooting was reported near the intersection of Greencastle Road and Turbridge Drive in the Fairland area.

FAIRLAND, Md. — A man was found dead in the Fairland area of Montgomery County Tuesday night, and detectives are investigating his death as a homicide.

Officers with the Montgomery County Police Department responded to a reported shooting near the intersection of Greencastle Road and Turbridge Drive around 11:15 p.m. on Tuesday, police said in a tweet late Tuesday night.

Responding officers found a man shot outside. Homicide detectives were called to the scene to continue the investigation. They are still working to figure out exactly what led up to the shooting and establish a suspect or suspects in the case. No arrests have been made.

Police have not released any identifying information about the victim in this case other than to say that he is a man.

Anyone who may have information about this case is asked to call Montgomery County Crime Solvers at 240-773-TIPS (8477) or 866-411-TIPS. Tipsters may remain anonymous.

