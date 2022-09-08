x
Crime

Police search for teen suspect who shot at group walking home from Greenbelt school

Police say no one was hurt, but they are searching for a suspect who is believed to be 13 or 14 years old.
Credit: WUSA9

GREENBELT, Md. — A group of middle-school-aged boys were walking home from a Greenbelt school when they were shot at, police said.

Officers with the Greenbelt Police Department responded to a report of a shooting just before 5 p.m. on Wednesday in the area of Springhill Lane and Springhill Drive. That's near Springhill Lake Elementary School.

A victim told police he and a group of friends were walking home from school around 4:20 p.m. when a teenager believed to be about 13 or 14 years old fired several rounds at the group. None of the boys were injured.

The suspect in the shooting is described as a boy who is about five feet four inches tall. He has curly brown hair and was seen wearing a black hoodie, khaki pants, Yeezy shoes and a surgical mask, according to police. So far, no arrests have been made.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have information about this incident to call the Greenbelt Police Department at 301-474-7200. or email greenbeltpd@greenbeltmd.gov.

