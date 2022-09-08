Police search for teen suspect who shot at group walking home from Greenbelt school

Police say no one was hurt, but they are searching for a suspect who is believed to be 13 or 14 years old.

GREENBELT, Md. — A group of middle-school-aged boys were walking home from a Greenbelt school when they were shot at, police said.

Officers with the Greenbelt Police Department responded to a report of a shooting just before 5 p.m. on Wednesday in the area of Springhill Lane and Springhill Drive. That's near Springhill Lake Elementary School.

A victim told police he and a group of friends were walking home from school around 4:20 p.m. when a teenager believed to be about 13 or 14 years old fired several rounds at the group. None of the boys were injured.

The suspect in the shooting is described as a boy who is about five feet four inches tall. He has curly brown hair and was seen wearing a black hoodie, khaki pants, Yeezy shoes and a surgical mask, according to police. So far, no arrests have been made.