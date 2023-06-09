Man arrested for shooting teen on Green Line train

Police arrested 23-year-old Keith N. Williams on Friday. He's charged with first-degree murder.

WASHINGTON — D.C. homicide detectives have arrested a man who shot and killed a teenage boy on board a Green Line train last month.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened just before 11:45 a.m. on May 28 after the teen and the alleged gunman got into an argument on the train. The fight escalated and the suspect reportedly took out a gun and shot at the teen multiple times. He then got off the Green Line train at the Waterfront Station on M Street in Southwest D.C.

Riders who witnessed the shooting alerted the Metro train operator, who stopped the trains. First responders arrived at the Navy Yard Metro Station to help the teen, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Originally, officials reported the victim as an adult, but a day later, police identified the victim as 17-year-old Brendan Ofori of Fort Washington, Maryland.

On Friday, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force located and arrested 23-year-old Keith N. Williams of Southeast. Williams was charged with first-degree murder.