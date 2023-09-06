Court docs: Victim shot twice in the head aboard Green Line train

Keith Williams, 23, was arrested Friday and charged with first-degree murder.

WASHINGTON — D.C. homicide detectives have arrested a man who shot and killed a teenage boy on board a Green Line train last month.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened just before 11:45 a.m. on May 28 after the teen and the alleged gunman got into an argument on the train. The fight escalated and the suspect reportedly took out a gun and shot at the teen multiple times. He then got off the Green Line train at the Waterfront Station on M Street in Southwest D.C.

Court documents released following Williams' arrest offer more details about the shooting and the investigation. The court documents show the 17-year-old victim was shot four times, twice in the head, once in the back and once in the arm.

Homicide detectives interviewed several witnesses over the course of the investigation. One witness told police he saw the victim being chased through train cars by Williams. According to the witness, Williams pointed a gun at the boy and said "Go ahead and give me everything." The witness reported the boy said, "Come on man," before Williams shot him and then ran off through another train car, court documents say.

Another witness told police they saw the suspect when they were leaving the L'Enfant Plaza Station toward the Waterfront station. The witness told police Williams was next to them on the platform, but they moved away from the suspect because they got a "weird feeling" about him because of how he was acting before he got onto the train.

Court documents say the witness told police that Williams was either talking to himself or rapping, and seemed angry. The witness also said that while they were on the train someone else ran on saying, "he just shot the dude, he just shot the dude."

The witness told police he spoke to the unidentified person. According to that person, they believed Williams shot the victim because the victim was making a video of him and that he had said something to the effect of "Get that... off Snapchat."

During the course of the investigation, detectives reviewed surveillance footage from WMATA and Metro facilities to track the suspect. The train the suspect got on was not equipped with surveillance cameras.

Images show Williams entering the Stadium Armory Metro Station around 11:25 a.m., and then he is seen running from the Waterfront Metro Station around 11:45 a.m.

Surveillance images of the suspect were eventually released by police. A third witness contacted police and said the images looked like someone he knew named Keith. He told police Keith had deactivated his social media accounts, and gave police his cell phone number.

Court documents also say another witness said he recognized the man in surveillance images as someone he worked with at a local restaurant, identifying him as Keith Williams. The witness said Williams was recently fired because he allegedly threatened to shoot another employee at the restaurant.