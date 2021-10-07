Grand jury declines to indict Gaithersburg Police officers in death of Kwamena Ocran

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — A grand jury has declined to indict Gaithersburg Police officers for the death of 24-year-old Kwamena Ocran.
In Jan. 2021, Ocran was shot and killed by Gaithersburg Police after police officers initially said they received a call saying there was a man with a gun. Upon arrival, the department said officers identified themselves, Ocran ran, they shot him and later found a gun.
There is no video to show us what happened as a detective told the Howard County prosecutor that all four officers were in "plain clothes" and were not wearing body-worn cameras.
According to court documents, four officers were involved in the deadly shooting, all of whom belonged to the Street Crimes Unit of the Gaithersburg Police Department.
A detective told the Howard County prosecutor the officers decided to arrest Ocran, going off of a tip that Ocran had a gun on him. When the officers approved him in the parking lot of an apartment complex, Ocran ran. The detective said officers chased him and claimed Ocran pulled out a handgun and pointed it at the officers. All four opened fire on Ocran, hitting him multiple times and killing him.
In a release Thursday, the State's Attorney's Office says a grand jury declined to indict the officers involved in the deadly shooting after several months and days of presentations in Montgomery County.
Supporters of Kwamena Ocran and Ryan Leroux march through the streets of Gaithersburg to protest the two men's deaths at the hands of police.
