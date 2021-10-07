Grand jury declines to indict Gaithersburg Police officers in death of Kwamena Ocran

A detective told the Howard County prosecutor that all four officers were in "plain clothes" and were not wearing body-worn cameras.

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — A grand jury has declined to indict Gaithersburg Police officers for the death of 24-year-old Kwamena Ocran.

In Jan. 2021, Ocran was shot and killed by Gaithersburg Police after police officers initially said they received a call saying there was a man with a gun. Upon arrival, the department said officers identified themselves, Ocran ran, they shot him and later found a gun.

There is no video to show us what happened as a detective told the Howard County prosecutor that all four officers were in "plain clothes" and were not wearing body-worn cameras.

According to court documents, four officers were involved in the deadly shooting, all of whom belonged to the Street Crimes Unit of the Gaithersburg Police Department.

A detective told the Howard County prosecutor the officers decided to arrest Ocran, going off of a tip that Ocran had a gun on him. When the officers approved him in the parking lot of an apartment complex, Ocran ran. The detective said officers chased him and claimed Ocran pulled out a handgun and pointed it at the officers. All four opened fire on Ocran, hitting him multiple times and killing him.

In a release Thursday, the State's Attorney's Office says a grand jury declined to indict the officers involved in the deadly shooting after several months and days of presentations in Montgomery County.