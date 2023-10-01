x
Student assaults school staffer during cafeteria fight in Fairfax County, sheriff's office says

The fight broke out in the Governor Thomas Johnson High School cafeteria on Tuesday.

FREDERICK, Md. — A teenager is facing charges after the sheriff's office said the student assaulted a staffer at a Fairfax County school on Tuesday.

Around 11:30 a.m., a fight broke out in the Governor Thomas Johnson High School cafeteria.

The sheriff's office said several students were involved in the fight that stemmed from a recent verbal conflict. A school resource officer as well as additional Fairfax County deputies responded.

While intervening in the fight, the sheriff's office said a third student assaulted a school staffer after refusing to disperse from the area of the fight.

The student who assaulted the staffer will be charged, the sheriff's office said, and all students involved will receive disciplinary consequences in accordance with Fairfax County Public Schools policy.

No serious injuries were reported, though some students involved in the fight, along with some adults who intervened, experienced cuts and bruises.

