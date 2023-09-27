Teen girls caught on camera wanted for robbery in DC

WASHINGTON — Police are asking for your help to find four girls who assaulted and robbed someone earlier this month. The robbery happened in the 600 block of W Street Northwest near the Metropolitan Branch Trail on Sept. 5.
Police say the four teen girls approached a victim, assaulted them and took their cell phone and wallet around 10:25 p.m. All four girls were subsequently captured on surveillance cameras before and after the assault.
Anyone who recognizes the girls is asked to contact police at 202-727-9099 or text the department's tip line at 50411.
The police department is offering an award of $1,000 to anyone who gives information that leads to an arrest or conviction in this case. Additional details were not made public. Video and images of the wanted girls can be seen below.
