DC man to be sentenced for killing 15-year-old

20-year-old Malik Holston was convicted of first-degree murder in DC in November 2022 for killing 15-year-old Watson in 2018.

WASHINGTON — A 20-year-old man is set to be sentenced Wednesday for the murder of 15-year-old Gerald Watson.

Malik Holston was convicted of first-degree murder and other gun charges in November 2022.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said Watson had just left his home to play basketball after school, in December 2018, when 16-year-old Holston and another teen started following him.

Armed and wearing ski masks, they chased him as Watson ran into an apartment building on Knox Place SE.

Holston cornered Watson inside – as he screamed for help and tried to get someone to open their apartment door.

That’s when the U.S. Attorney said Holston shot him 16 times, killing him.

He was arrested days later and has been in custody ever since.

Back in 2019 -- on the one-year-anniversary of her son's death -- Kimberly Watson let WUSA9 accompany her to her son's gravesite.

There, they released balloons, and she said, "We still miss him so much. It just hurts that I got to come here and see you. I got to see a tombstone of my baby…I really wish this violence stuff stops. Innocent kids getting killed for no reason, it just hurts so bad. I just want everybody to stay positive and just put the guns down, it's not worth it."

Malik Holston’s sentencing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Watson’s family is expected to give impact statements.