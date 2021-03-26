18-year-old suspect arrested in fatal DC gender reveal shooting

A 21-year-old from Southeast, D.C., Demetris Johnson, was killed in a shooting at a party Saturday, later determined to be a gender reveal.

WASHINGTON — A gender reveal party in the District turned deadly on Saturday when police say a man open fired a handgun.

The suspect has now been identified as 18-year-old Nyjell Outler of Southeast D.C. The shooting took place on Madison Street in Northeast. Outler is wanted on a D.C. Superior Court arrest warrant charging him with second-degree murder while armed. Police say he also broke the law by having a gun, as you cannot carry a gun in D.C. unless you are 21 or older and have a concealed carry permit.

The victim in Saturday's shooting was identified as 21-year-old Demetris Johnson, of southeast D.C. He was pronounced dead on the scene. A second victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, including gunshot wounds to both legs.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has made getting guns off the street one of the city’s core missions. She signed an executive order in February to declare gun violence a public health crisis following the rise in shootings in the city.