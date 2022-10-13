Deputies: Employee attacked with wooden baton in Loudoun Co. during robbery

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — Deputies are searching for two men after a gas station employee was beaten with a wooden baton during a robbery in Loudoun County Wednesday.
According to the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office, two men walked into the Valero gas station on James Monroe Highway just before midnight. Police claim one man took money from the cash register while the other man allegedly hit the employee with a wooden baton multiple times.
The employee was taken to an area hospital for help, and has since been released from the hospital.
Police describe the two men as both wearing gloves and masks. One was wearing black pants and a grey hooded sweatshirt and carried a multicolored bat. The other man was last seen wearing grey pants, a black hooded sweatshirt and carrying a red-colored baton.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective M. Schmidt with the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office at 703-777-1021. Tips may also be submitted through the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office app.
