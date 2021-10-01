Man arrested for rape, attempted murder of homeless woman | Police fear there could be more victims

While at his home, Parker sexually assaulted, strangled and struck the woman in the head, police said.

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Montgomery County Police Detectives have arrested a 32-year-old man with first-degree rape and attempted second-degree murder of a woman who was homeless at the time of the incident.

Patrick Clayton Parker, of the 20 block of Crestwood Boulevard, encountered the woman outside of a Gaithersburg business, according to police. The two began talking and Parker allegedly offered the woman a place to stay.

While at his home, Parker sexually assaulted, strangled and struck the woman in the head, police said.

On Sept. 28, Parker was arrested and transported to the Central Processing Unit where he is being held without bond.