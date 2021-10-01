x
Crime

Man arrested for rape, attempted murder of homeless woman | Police fear there could be more victims

While at his home, Parker sexually assaulted, strangled and struck the woman in the head, police said.
Credit: Montgomery County Police Department
Patrick Clayton Parker, age 32, of the 20 block of Crestwood Boulevard in Gaithersburg.

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Montgomery County Police Detectives have arrested a 32-year-old man with first-degree rape and attempted second-degree murder of a woman who was homeless at the time of the incident.

Patrick Clayton Parker, of the 20 block of Crestwood Boulevard, encountered the woman outside of a Gaithersburg business, according to police. The two began talking and Parker allegedly offered the woman a place to stay. 

On Sept. 28, Parker was arrested and transported to the Central Processing Unit where he is being held without bond.

Detectives are concerned Parker may have sexually assaulted other victims. Anyone who believes he/she was victimized by Patrick Clayton Parker is asked to call the Special Victims Investigations Division at 240-773-5050.

