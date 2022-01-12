Investigators say man connected to death of woman in Ashburn fled the country

The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office is working with the International Criminal Police Organization as well as the U.S. Marshals Service to apprehend Furqan Syed.

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) says a Leesburg man who is facing homicide charges left the county on Jan. 3.

LSCO has a warrant out for the arrest of 40-year-old Furqan Syed in connection to the death of 57-year-old Najat Chemlali Goode.

The sheriff's office originally released a statement on Dec. 31 that said deputies were called before 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 30 to the 23200 block of Connie Marie Terrace in the Ashburn area after a woman—later identified as Goode—was found unresponsive. Goode was taken to the StoneSprings Hospital Center and died from her injuries.

Loudoun County Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and LSCO ruled Goode's death as a homicide. On Jan. 3, LCSO released a sketch of a man who they say "may have been in the area" the night of Goode's death.

Detectives with the LCSO have released a composite sketch in connection with the December 30 homicide in the Ashburn area and are asking for the publics assistance to help identify a subject who may have been in the area that evening. https://t.co/jzhFets0Sf pic.twitter.com/1kIaednnBy — Loudoun County Sheriff (@LoudounSheriff) January 3, 2022

On Wednesday, LCSO identified the man in the sketch as Syed and said he fled the county on Jan. 3. Detectives have since obtained warrants for his arrest based on charges of first-degree murder, entering a residence with intent to commit murder, shooting in the commission of murder and three counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

LCSO says they are coordinating with the International Criminal Police Organization as well as the U.S. Marshals Service to apprehend Syed.

Investigators are not releasing additional details about the alleged homicide as detectives gather details about the circumstance.

Anyone with information about Syed or Goode's death is asked to contact Detective T. Rodriguez at 703-777-1021.