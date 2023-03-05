Friday shooting leaves 2 girls injured in Northeast DC

Both girls were taken to an area hospital and are expected to survive.

WASHINGTON — Police are asking for the public's help identifying a car connected to a shooting that left two underage girls injured last week.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to the 600 block of Division Avenue Northeast just after 4:30 p.m. on Friday.

When officers arrived, they found two young girls who had been shot. Both girls were taken to an area hospital and are expected to survive.

Officers have not released any information regarding a motive or what may have happened in the moments leading up to the shooting.

While no suspect description has been released, police are searching for a vehicle that was captured on nearby surveillance cameras.

MPD seeks a vehicle in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Friday, April 29, 2023, in the 600 block of Division Avenue, Northeast.



Have info? Call (202) 727-9099/text 50411



Release: https://t.co/6cXiUhfcTP pic.twitter.com/ydbnuIfIhs — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) May 4, 2023

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at (202) 727-9099 or text the department's tip line at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.