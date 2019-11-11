STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — The Stafford County Sheriff's Office arrested a woman they say attempted to murder her own two children during a mental health crisis.

Police arrested Tracy Ann Wiggins, 31, of Fredericksburg, Saturday after receiving a call regarding a distraught woman at a residence.

According to officials, when police arrived at the 200 block of Campus Drive around 7:58 a.m., they found a 9-year-old and a 4-year-old home alone.

Police located Wiggins in her parked vehicle near Centreport Parkway and the Interstate 95 entrance ramp. Officials say that is when they learned she had attempted to kill her two children before leaving the house this morning.

Wiggins was taken into custody and is incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail.

Officials said she is charged with attempted capital murder.

