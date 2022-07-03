Police: Spotsylvania woman arrested for stabbing her romantic partner

Melissa Hackney, 32, is in jail facing charges for malicious wounding, domestic assault and narcotic drug possession.

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — Editor's Note: The video above is from a separate stabbing story WUSA9 reported on that originally aired on March 7.

A Spotsylvania woman was arrested by Fredericksburg Police Department in connection with a stabbing that happened Wednesday evening. The stabbing left a person injured, police say.

Fredericksburg Police Department released a statement identifying the woman arrested as 32-year-old Melissa Hackney.

Officers were called to the 200 block of William Street around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday where a person was found lying on a sidewalk with stab wounds. The person was taken to a local hospital that evening.

Hackney — who police say is the girlfriend of the person stabbed — was determined to be in the vicinity of where the stabbing occurred when officers were on scene investigating.

Hackney was arrested and taken to the Rappahannock Regional Jail where she is being held on bond.

Police did not indicate specifically when Hackney was arrested. They also did not indicate if they were aware of a motive for the stabbing.

She has been charged on six counts of malicious wounding and also faces charges for domestic assault and battery and possession of schedule I/II and IV narcotic drugs.

According to police, the person stabbed was released from the hospital Thursday.