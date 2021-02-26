Police: Fredericksburg man arrested for 2 DUI accidents in less than 12 hours

Upon a search of the vehicle, authorities say they discovered a controlled substance, plastic baggies, and two digital scales inside the vehicle of Travis Baker.

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — The Stafford Sheriff’s Office says they are holding a man without bond after he was arrested for two separate DUI-related accidents in less than 12 hours.

Authorities said at approximately 8:45 a.m. on Feb. 23, a deputy was called to the 900 block of Mountain View Drive for a single-vehicle accident. After arriving at the scene, officials said the deputy saw a box truck had crashed into the woods.

The driver, Travis Baker, 38, of Fredericksburg, was found inside the vehicle. Deputies said Baker had slurred speech and appeared to be under the influence of narcotics. After giving a field sobriety test, Baker was placed under arrest for driving under the influence.

Upon a search of the vehicle, authorities said they discovered a controlled substance, plastic baggies, and two digital scales inside the vehicle.

During their investigation, deputies learned Baker was released from bond just earlier that morning at 7:15 a.m. The night before at approximately 11:57 p.m., authorities said Baker was arrested for driving under the influence after he sideswiped another vehicle.

The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said a controlled substance was found in Baker's pocket during the arrest.

Deputies said Baker was charged with driving under the influence, possession of a controlled substance, and driving on a suspended license for the first incident. For the second accident, Baker was also charged with driving under the influence-2nd offense, possession of a controlled substance, driving on a suspended license and reckless driving.