Three hospitalized in Fredericksburg apartment shooting

Police are looking for who is responsible for firing into the apartment late Monday night.

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — Three people were taken to the hospital after someone shot into an apartment in Fredericksburg, Virginia, late Monday night, police said.

The shooting happened in the 1000 block of Wicklow Drive around 11:30 p.m., the Fredericksburg Police Department said in a release. A caller told police an unknown person fired multiple shots into her apartment.

Responding officers arrived and found two people shot. They immediately provided first aid to those victims until medical personnel arrived. The two victims were taken to a hospital for treatment of their injuries.

Police said a detective arrived on the scene to further investigate the shooting. A short time later, Fredericksburg Police learned a third gunshot victim was at a hospital in northern Virginia. All three victims had injuries not thought to be life-threatening.

Fredericksburg Police have not released any additional information about the victims in this case.