Frederick woman killed in rollover UTV crash

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. — A woman was killed in a rollover vehicle accident just after midnight on Saturday, May 15, according to the Frederick County Sheriff's Office (FCSO).

Alcohol and excessive speed are believed to be factors in the crash, according to FCSO Traffic Unit deputies.

At around 12:15 a.m., FCSO deputies say they responded to the area of Buffalo and Barnes Roads in New Windsor, Maryland, for a reported vehicle rollover with injuries.

Here's what deputies say happened.

Dale Alan Arnold, a 55-year-old man from Mount Airy, was driving a 2018 Can-Am Commander XT side-by-side utility terrain vehicle (UTV) on the road.

Jennifer Diane Krantz, a 57-year-old woman also from Mount Airy, was the only passenger.

Deputies say Arnold was driving due south on Buffalo Road and did not follow the road as it curved left. The UTV veered off the right side of the road, according to the FCSO, hit a raised curb, swerved back and forth, rolled over onto the passenger side and stopped.

Krantz was fatally injured and Frederick County Emergency Medical Services pronounced her dead at the scene, according to the FCSO.

Arnold had minor injuries and EMS evaluated and released him at the location of the crash.

Criminal charges for Arnold are pending, according to the FCSO.

FCSO deputies say they have notified Krantz's family.

If you witnessed this collision or have any information about this incident, contact Corporal Nathan Rector at 301-600-6490 and reference case # 21-044350.