Judge: Frederick County pediatrician indicted on 98 sex abuse charges, incompetent to stand trial

Ernesto Cesar Torres, 70, is incompetent to stand trial after being charged with 98 counts of sexual offenses against 19 different teenage victims between 2002-2019.

FREDERICK, Md. — A Frederick County judge ruled Wednesday that a former pediatrician who spent nearly five months in jail for the sexual abuse of an 18-year-old patient back in April 2019 is declared incompetent to stand trial.

In a written opinion released Wednesday morning, Circuit Court Judge Julie Stevenson Solt said that 70-year-old Ernesto Cesar Torres is incompetent to stand trial after being charged with 98 counts of sexual offenses against 19 different teenage victims between July 2, 2002, to April 29, 2019.

Competency, according to Frederick County officials, is defined as a "defendant’s capability to assist counsel in preparing a defense and to understand the nature of the proceedings."

Maryland State expert Psychiatrist Dr. Danielle Robinson, of the Maryland Department of Health, opined that Torres was competent to stand trial. However, Torres' psychiatrist, Dr. Christiane Tellefsen, disagreed and believed Torres remains incompetent due to a "delusional disorder" and "belief in an Evil Black Witch."

“It’s very frustrating that these countless victims won’t be able to confront the Defendant and have their day in court. It often provides some closure and assists in the healing process," State's Attorney Charlie Smith said in a release. "With this ruling, that avenue is closed. We still feel strongly that he is competent and fully understands the abuse that he inflicted.”

The court ordered that Torres continue to be held in an appropriate hospital under the supervision of the Department of Health. In addition, the Court will review Torres' competency again in 90 days and hold subsequent annual reviews.