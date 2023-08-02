Police claim woman arrested 4 times in 2 months for stealing cars

Heather Ann Kennedy, 32, of Frederick, is facing 16 charges in connection to the alleged crimes.

FREDERICK, Md. — Law enforcement claims they've arrested the same woman five times in two months – four of those arrests were for stealing cars in Frederick County, according to a news release from the Frederick County Sheriff's Office (FCSO).

On Dec. 7, 2022, deputies from the FCSO responded to Capital Auto Sales located at 5806 Urbana Pike after receiving a report about a woman they said left on a test drive with a vehicle but never returned.

Police said that the woman, identified later as Heather Ann Kennedy, 32, of Frederick, arrived at the car dealership around 3 p.m. to test drive a vehicle, but she didn't return for several hours.

When Kennedy returned, police said she was arrested on preexisting arrest warrants out of Frederick and Howard counties. Those warrants were for violating probation and failing to appear.

During the arrest, police claim Kennedy was found to be in possession of suspected heroin, for which she was charged.

On Dec. 19, 2022, officers with the Frederick Police Department (FPD) responded to a reported stolen vehicle in front of the Lucky Pho restaurant located at 700 North Market Street.

According to police, the driver of a Toyota Highlander left the vehicle parked and running in front of the restaurant while they checked a sign on the door to see if it was open.

While the driver had stepped out, a woman got into the driver seat and fled the area in the vehicle.

Police claimed Kennedy was identified as a possible suspect in the theft.

On Dec. 27, Kennedy was arrested in Baltimore while police say she was in possession of the Toyota Highlander. Police said she was later released on a bond.

Three days later on Dec. 30, FCSO deputies responded to the Econo Lodge located at 6021 Francis Scott Key Drive for a report about a stolen Ford Fusion. The suspect was described as a woman.

Police said Kennedy was identified as a possible suspect.

On Jan. 4, deputies located the same Ford Fusion parked in the rear of an apartment complex where Kennedy lived in Frederick.

Deputies contacted Kennedy at her apartment, and police claimed she admitted to stealing the vehicle. She was arrested and later released on a bond.

On Jan. 16, FPD officers responded to Willowtree Plaza located at 5 Willowdale Drive for the report of a stolen vehicle.

Their investigation revealed a woman stole a Mazda 3 sedan from the parking lot.

The next day, the car was spotted on westbound Interstate 70 in the Baltimore area. Deputies located the Mazda and conducted a traffic stop in Frederick.

Police said that Kennedy was behind the wheel and subsequently arrested. Police said she was released the next day on Jan. 18 and placed on house arrest.

A couple weeks later on Feb. 2, FCSO deputies responded to another Capital Auto Center, this one located at 5716 Buckeystown Pike, about a vehicle theft.

According to police, a woman asked an employee about a Nissan Sentra that was for sale. The employee went into the dealership to get paperwork prepared and a dealer tag for a test drive.

The employee left the keys to the vehicle with the woman because she wanted to inspect the interior, police said. When the employee returned, the vehicle and woman were gone.

Police claim that video surveillance showed that the suspect was Kennedy.

Two hours later, deputies located the stolen vehicle heading west on I-70 driven by a woman matching Kennedy’s description.

Deputies conducted a traffic stop and identified Kennedy as the driver.

Police said Kennedy was found to be in possession of suspected fentanyl, heroin, and cocaine. She was arrested and held without bond pending a bond review.

Kennedy is now facing a slew of charges for her alleged involvement in the thefts including:

4 counts of Motor Vehicle Unlawful Taking

4 counts of Unauthorized Removal of a Motor Vehicle

4 counts of theft of $1,500-$25,000

4 counts of Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance not Marijuana