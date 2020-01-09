Police: Fourth suspect in connection to shooting death of 11-year-old Davon McNeal turns himself in

Davon McNeal, 11, was fatally shot in the head on his way to a cookout on the Fourth of July.

WASHINGTON — D.C. police said a fourth suspect has turned himself in to authorities in connection with the fatal Fourth of July shooting of 11-year-old Davon McNeal.

Marcel Gordon, 25, of Capitol Heights, Maryland, has been charged with first-degree murder while armed (premeditated). Police said Gordon has a prior arrest for carrying a pistol without a license.

Back in July, D.C. police arrested a third man in connection to the fatal shooting. Twenty-year-old Carlo General, of Oxon Hill, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder while armed, police said. He has two prior gun arrests in D.C.

Four arrest warrants have been issued in the case. Daryle Bond, 18, of Southeast, D.C. and 22-year-old Christian Wingfield, of Hillcrest Heights, Maryland, were previously arrested on July 9 and 10 respectively and charged with the same charges as General.



Davon, a sixth-grade student at Kramer Middle School in D.C., was struck in the head by a bullet around 9:20 p.m. on the Fourth of July as he headed to an anti-violence cookout, grabbing a cellphone charger at a relative's house near the Frederick Douglass Community Center in Southeast. He was pronounced dead after being taken to the hospital, police said.

Police do not believe Davon was the intended target of the shooting.

In court documents, detectives said it appeared to be a neighborhood beef between three rival crews. In charging documents, they tie to the case to a previous shooting on June 29 and released chilling video of men shooting assault-style rifles wildly in the 1400 block of Cedar St. SE.



Metropolitan Police Department Chief Peter Newsham said all four men have gun-related criminal histories, and two of the men were on probation, with past felony charges, at the time of the murder.

D.C. Superior Court Judge Todd Edelman ordered Wingfield released from jail on May 22, after Wingfield’s lawyer, Evan Parke, said it was too dangerous for him to remain incarcerated during the pandemic.

Wingfield's lawyer declined to comment on the gun charges.

Wingfield cut off his GPS monitoring device shortly after the shooting, according to Newsham.