4 people shot outside Woodbridge nightclub

Police said a man fired into a crowd outside The Palace Sunday morning, hitting three security guards and a bystander.

WOODBRIDGE, Va. — Four people were shot outside The Palace nightclub in Woodbridge early Sunday morning after a verbal argument inside the club, according to a statement from the Prince William County Police Department.

Police said they were notified of shots fired in the area around 2:15 Sunday morning.

According to police, a verbal argument began inside the club and escalated to the parking lot where the suspect got a gun and fired into the crowd hitting three security guards ages 26, 33, and 45, and a 28-year-old woman who police said was uninvolved. Police said their injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

After the shooting, police said the suspected shooter drove off in a dark-color sedan before officers arrived. Police said they found several shell casings in the parking lot.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, 5’3” to 5’8” with a thin build, tan complexion, clean-shaven face, a tattoo below his right eye, and short black hair. He was last seen wearing a blue jacket or shirt, dark-colored jeans, and white shoes.

NOW: Police have marched into the Palace nightclub in Woodbridge and sent folks home less than 24 hours after four people were shot in the parking lot. @PWCPolice say three security guards and a woman who was a bystander were shot after an argument spilled to the parking lot. pic.twitter.com/yA75bqdz15 — Kolbie Satterfield (@KolbieReports) December 13, 2021

On Sunday evening, officers marched into the nightclub after law enforcement officials with Virginia's ABC Board previously left the business for what they said was a routine inspection.

According to Prince William County Police reports, this is at least the third shooting incident to occur in the nightclub's parking lot this year.

In May, a report shows someone argued with a security guard at the Palace, left, came back with a gun, and fired a round in the air before leaving.

Then in August, a PWCP report stated a fight broke out in the Palace parking lot, and during the fight, someone was shot in the leg. Security at the business told police gunshots were heard around closing.