4 people shot outside Woodbridge nightclub

WOODBRIDGE, Va. — Four people were shot outside The Palace nightclub in Woodbridge early Sunday morning after a verbal argument inside the club, according to a statement from the Prince William County Police Department.
Police said they were notified of shots fired in the area around 2:15 Sunday morning.
According to police, a verbal argument began inside the club and escalated to the parking lot where the suspect got a gun and fired into the crowd hitting three security guards ages 26, 33, and 45, and a 28-year-old woman who police said was uninvolved. Police said their injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.
After the shooting, police said the suspected shooter drove off in a dark-color sedan before officers arrived. Police said they found several shell casings in the parking lot.
The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, 5’3” to 5’8” with a thin build, tan complexion, clean-shaven face, a tattoo below his right eye, and short black hair. He was last seen wearing a blue jacket or shirt, dark-colored jeans, and white shoes.
On Sunday evening, officers marched into the nightclub after law enforcement officials with Virginia's ABC Board previously left the business for what they said was a routine inspection.
According to Prince William County Police reports, this is at least the third shooting incident to occur in the nightclub's parking lot this year.
In May, a report shows someone argued with a security guard at the Palace, left, came back with a gun, and fired a round in the air before leaving.
Then in August, a PWCP report stated a fight broke out in the Palace parking lot, and during the fight, someone was shot in the leg. Security at the business told police gunshots were heard around closing.
Anyone with information regarding Sunday morning's investigation is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703-792-7000 or submit a web tip to pwcva.gov/policetip.
