4 shot, 1 fatally in pair of DC double shootings

In both shootings, police are searching for a burgundy Toyota Highlander.

WASHINGTON — One person is dead and three others were shot in two double shootings in Northeast D.C. Tuesday night. In both cases, Metropolitan Police Department investigators offered a lookout for a burgundy SUV.

The first shooting happened just before 7 p.m. in the 4900 block of East Capitol Street Northeast. Both victims in this shooting were taken to the hospital, and were conscious and breathing at the time of the reporting. Police said in a tweet that people should be on the lookout for a burgundy Toyota Highlander with heavy tint.

About an hour later, officers were called to a reported double shooting in the 5000 block of Cloud Street Northeast. Police say one person is dead in this case and detectives are investigating the shooting as a homicide. According to MPD, the other man shot is hospitalized in stable condition. Police are searching for a burgundy Toyota Highlander with DC tags GC6636.

The victim who was fatally shot has been identified by police as 19-year-old Devin Brewer.

The investigation into both of these shootings is ongoing. Anyone who may have information is asked to contact MPD at 202-727-9099 or text the department's tipline at 50411.

In a separate incident from over the weekend, a D.C. council candidate was carjacked while at a gas station in Northeast D.C. Surveillance video released by police shows a burgundy SUV roll up a man with a gun jumps out and demands Council candidate Nate Fleming's car.