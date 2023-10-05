DC Police investigating 4 shootings within minutes of each other

One of the shootings triggered a lockdown at Ketcham Elementary School.

WASHINGTON — Metropolitan Police Department officers are investigating at least four shootings within minutes of each other on Friday afternoon. One of the shootings triggered a lockdown at Ketcham Elementary School. Police have not said whether any of the shootings are connected.

The first shooting was reported around 11:36 a.m. in the 600 block of 46th Place Southeast. When officers responded to the scene they found a man shot. He was taken to the hospital with injuries not thought to be life-threatening. He was conscious and breathing when he was taken to the hospital, according to an MPD spokesperson.

Police are on the lookout for a Black Jeep Compass last seen heading toward Benning Road Southeast.

Just 10 minutes later, around 11:45 a.m., officers responded to the 3700 block of Jay Street Northeast for another shooting. Police say a man was shot and was taken to the hospital. He was conscious and breathing when he was transported, but the severity of his injuries, and current condition, are not known at this time.

Sixth District investigators are on the lookout for two men in connection to this shooting. One man was described as having a thin build, and was last seen wearing a white jacket. They were last seen running away from the scene on foot.

Then, around 12:09 p.m., officers with D.C.'s Seventh District responded to the intersection of 15th Street and Good Hope Road Southeast for another shooting call. According to police, a man was shot there. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover. The severity of his injuries are not yet known. Nearby Ketchum Elementary School was placed on lockdown as a precaution while the investigation continues.

A spokesperson with DC Police said police are searching for four men seen in a black vehicle, all wearing ski masks.

Around 12:30 p.m. Seventh District officers were called to the 2600 block of Birney Place Southeast for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived they found a woman suffering from a graze wound. Police do not have additional information about a suspect or suspects for this shooting.

Police are still investigating all four shootings and additional details have not yet been made public. Anyone who may have information is asked to contact MPD at 202-727-9099 or text the department's tip line at 50411.