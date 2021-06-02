Four people have plead guilty for federal dogfighting and conspiracy regarding their involvement in an interstate dogfighting network.

RICHMOND, Va. — A federal prosecutor in Virginia says four people have pleaded guilty to federal dogfighting and conspiracy charges for their roles in an interstate dogfighting network across the District of Columbia, Maryland, Virginia, and New Jersey.

Acting U.S. Attorney Raj Parekh says in a news release that the four defendants and their co-conspirators participated in animal-fighting ventures from April 2013 through July 2018.

Those ventures involved training, transporting, and breeding dogs for dogfighting events.