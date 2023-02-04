MPD: 4 men shot in Southeast DC

Police say to be on the lookout for a black car, possibly an Infiniti, in connection to the shooting.

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after four men were injured in a shooting in Southeast D.C. on Sunday.

Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department responded to a report of the shooting in the 2900 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, Southeast around 3:45 p.m.

At the scene, officers discovered three men with gunshot wounds. All three men were found conscious and breathing when taken to an area hospital for treatment.

A fourth victim was discovered in connection to the shooting after he walked into a nearby hospital suffering from a gunshot wound.

Detectives say an AR-15 should be sticking out of the window of the suspect car, which was last seen heading south toward South Capitol Street.

Investigators have not said what led up to the shooting or if the victims are known to each other.

The investigation into this shooting is active and ongoing.

