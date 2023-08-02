'This is a horrific case' | Former College Park mayor convicted on numerous child porn charges

“This is a horrific case,” said State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy. “I am truly pleased that Mr. Wojahn has pled guilty and accepted responsibility for his actions and these horrendous crimes. As a former elected official, the College Park community put its faith and support in him to serve each resident and their best interests. Instead, he let them down in a most disgraceful way. I want to extend a heartfelt thanks to our police department and national partners for their diligent work and relentless efforts in investigating and pursuing the leads that brought us to this point. Our children are both precious and vulnerable, deserving of the utmost protection. The tragedy of them being preyed upon in cases like this cannot be understated. I want families in Prince George’s County to rest assured, that we will continue to exhaust every possible effort to ensure their safety and well-being.”