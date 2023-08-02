'This is a horrific case' | Former College Park mayor convicted on numerous child porn charges

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — The former mayor of College Park was convicted on Wednesday after pleading guilty to numerous child pornography charges.
Patrick Wojahn, 47, pled guilty to 60 counts of distribution of child pornography, 40 counts of possession of child pornography, and 40 counts of possession of child pornography with the intent to distribute.
In February 2023, the Prince George’s County Police Department received notification from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that suspected child pornography had been distributed by someone in the county.
Subsequently, an investigation was launched which led investigators to Wojahn, who now stands convicted on a host of child pornography charges.
“This is a horrific case,” said State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy. “I am truly pleased that Mr. Wojahn has pled guilty and accepted responsibility for his actions and these horrendous crimes. As a former elected official, the College Park community put its faith and support in him to serve each resident and their best interests. Instead, he let them down in a most disgraceful way. I want to extend a heartfelt thanks to our police department and national partners for their diligent work and relentless efforts in investigating and pursuing the leads that brought us to this point. Our children are both precious and vulnerable, deserving of the utmost protection. The tragedy of them being preyed upon in cases like this cannot be understated. I want families in Prince George’s County to rest assured, that we will continue to exhaust every possible effort to ensure their safety and well-being.”
Wojahn had been mayor of College Park since 2015 before being arrested. Wojahn resigned from his position as mayor in March before his arrest. Prior to being mayor, he served on the city council.
He is scheduled to be sentenced on November 20.
