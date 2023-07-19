Deadly shooting under investigation at Starbucks near Forestville Mall

The shooting occurred in the area of the Starbucks in the 3400 block of Donnell Drive.

FORESTVILLE, Md. — An investigation is underway after a deadly shooting at a Starbucks near the Forestville Mall on Wednesday afternoon, the Prince George's County Police Department said.

It wasn't clear what led up to the shooting nor who was involved.

No other details have been released.

WUSA9 has a crew headed to the scene. Sky9 is overhead.