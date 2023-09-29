13-year-old and 16-year-old attack worker, steal food he was delivering in Southeast

Not only did the robbers physically attack him, but they reportedly also stole the food he was supposed to deliver too.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — Two teens are making headlines for reportedly robbing a food delivery driver.

The robbery took place on Martin Luther King Jr. Hwy in Southeast, D.C. at 11 p.m.

The victim, only identified as a food delivery driver, was working like any other regular night. As he was walking to his car, two teens closed in on him. Not only did the robbers physically attack him, but they stole the food he was supposed to deliver too.

However, once officers in the area received the call about the robbery they acted quickly. Officers were able to locate and arrest both teens responsible for the robbery. The alleged culprits behind the crime were a 16-year-old boy from Northeast and a 13-year-old boy from Southeast.

Both teens are now facing Robbery (Force and Violence) charges. Robbery charges in D.C. carry 2-to-15 years in prison.

Despite the arrests, the case still remains under investigation. The police are asking for the community’s help. They are asking for anyone with information that could help in the investigation to please come forward. Those with knowledge of the robbery are being asked to contact police at (202) 727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.