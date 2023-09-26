Woman shot dead in Southeast DC

Police are still investigating what led up to the shooting. No arrests have been made.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — Police are searching for who shot and killed a woman late Monday night in Southeast D.C. Just before midnight, police were called to the 5100 block of Fitch Street, near Benning Park Early Childhood Center, for a report of a shooting.

Once Metropolitan Police Department Officers got to the scene, they found a woman shot multiple times. A Sixth District Watch Commander for the department said the woman was pronounced dead on the scene of the shooting.

The Watch Commander said no arrests have been made in the investigation, but says police are looking for two men in connection to the case. Police have not released any additional suspect information.

The investigation into what led up to the shooting is ongoing. Anyone who has information that may help detectives is asked to contact police at 202-727-9099, or text the department's tip line at 50411.