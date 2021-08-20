Former volunteer firefighter indicted for alleged sex crimes with 14-year old

William Rodriguez-Lott, a former volunteer firefighter in Prince George's County, is charged with multiple counts of 3rd and 4th-degree sex offenses

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A Prince George’s County volunteer firefighter has been suspended from his firefighting duties after being indicted for alleged sex crimes involving a 14-year-old, according to Prince George’s County Fire/EMS chief Tiffany Green.

William Rodriguez-Lott, 53, was indicted Thursday and is being held at the Prince George’s County detention center, according to authorities. Lott is a volunteer at the Chapel Oaks Volunteer Fire Company in Capitol Heights. He is accused of multiple counts of 3rd and 4th-degree sex offenses, according to Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy.

Assistant State’s Attorney Ashley Sowls said the victim was sexually assaulted twice on the same day.

"This is a statutory case," Sowls said. "It is not a forced-base case."

The alleged crimes happened on July 14 and did not occur at the firehouse or while Rodriguez-Lott was representing the department according to prosecutors.

"The member was immediately placed in 'No Contact' status and was operationally removed from the department," Chief Green said.

In a video press conference, Braveboy declined to identify the gender of the victim or give details of the alleged incidents because a child is involved. However, Braveboy broadly cautioned teens and parents to be cautious about accepting rides or favors from strangers, particularly as students begin walking back to school.

“A young person in our community was taken advantage of by someone that we believe that young person didn't know," Braveboy said. "In this case, the results were devastating.”