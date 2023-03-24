Hundreds of fentanyl pills found after man, girl are arrested for trespassing in Glenmont, police say

Investigators claim officers found hundreds of fentanyl pills, a lot of money, drug paraphernalia containing heroin residue and a 9mm ghost gun.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WHEATON-GLENMONT, Md. — Police are investigating after hundreds of fentanyl pills and a ghost gun were reportedly found during an arrest Tuesday.

According to the Montgomery County Department of Police (MCPD), officers were called to a shopping center on Georgia Avenue just before 5 p.m.

When officers arrived, they say 20-year-old Alan Garcia and a juvenile girl were in a stairwell near the back of the shopping center, which had a posted “No Trespassing” sign.

When officers approached the pair, they claim they Garcia attempted to run but was quickly apprehended.

Investigators claim officers found hundreds of fentanyl pills, a lot of money, drug paraphernalia containing heroin residue and a 9mm ghost gun.

The ghost gun reportedly has an illegal modification that made it a fully automatic weapon, capable of firing multiple bullets in rapid succession with the single pull of a trigger.

The underage girl was taken to the Montgomery County Police 4th District Station, where she was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and trespassing. She has since been released to her parent.

Garcia has been charged with illegal possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony, possession with the intent to distribute drugs, resisting arrest and trespassing. He is being held without bond.

WATCH NEXT: Dangerous new drug more potent than fentanyl found in DC