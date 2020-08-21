Feds charge former Green Beret with espionage with Russia

Prosecutors say Peter Debbins periodically met with Russian intelligence agents. The spy activity dates back as far as 1996.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Federal prosecutors have charged a former Army Green Beret living in northern Virginia with espionage with Russia dating back as far as 1996.

Prosecutors said Friday that 45-year-old Peter Debbins of Gainesville periodically met Russian intelligence and was even assigned a code name by Russian intelligence agents in 1997.

Authorities said the man was arrested Friday. Online court records remained sealed, so it was unclear whether Debbins has an attorney.