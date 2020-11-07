Fauquier County officer attacked, found unconscious on side of the road

The Fauquier County Sheriff's Office said one of its deputies was "struck in the head" after pulling over during his drive home to remove a "road hazard."

WARRENTON, Va. — A Fauquier County Sheriff’s Deputy was found unconscious on the side of the road in Warrenton Friday after authorities said he was attacked during his drive home from work.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the deputy stopped around 7:10 p.m. at the intersection of Old Waterloo Road and Wilson Road to remove a hazard from the middle of the road. The deputy was driving home after his shift in a marked Sheriff's Office car.

As the deputy walked back to his car, authorities said he heard an approaching vehicle and heard someone yell. The deputy said he saw a four-door black SUV before being hit in the head with an object.

A passerby found the deputy at 7:15 p.m. lying unconscious and face down on the side of the road, and called 911. The deputy was taken to Fauquier Hospital, and his condition has not yet been released.

The Sheriff's Office said the SUV drove off, heading west from Old Waterloo Road onto Wilson Road.

Anyone with information about the incident or information about the black SUV should contact the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office at 540-347-3300.