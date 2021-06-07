Man charged with murder in fatal stabbing of his brother, police said

Brian Hall, 34, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder for the fatal stabbing of his 36-year-old brother.

STAFFORD, Va. — A Stafford County man has been arrested and charged in his brother's death according to Stafford County Sheriff's deputies.

Just after 8 a.m. Monday morning, deputies responded to a domestic disturbance call in the 1200 block of Thomas Jefferson Place. Family members fled the home and called 911 to report two brothers, Brian Hall and Richard Hall, fighting, police said. When deputies arrived on the scene they said they found the front door of a townhouse open and no one was answering the front door. The sheriffs also reported seeing "a significant amount of blood" in the house.

Deputies accessed the home using a robot and shields and found 36-year-old Richard Hall, in a bedroom upstairs suffering from multiple stab wounds to his upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Brian Hall, 34, was found in another room and arrested. He's been charged with second-degree murder, and is being held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

At 8:07 a.m., Deputies responded to the 1200 block of Thomas Jefferson Pl for a report of a domestic. A 36yo male victim was found with obvious trauma and was pronounced dead. A suspect was located in the home and taken into custody. The investigation is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/XpEHqhh0Ty — StaffordCoSheriff (@staffcosheriff) June 7, 2021