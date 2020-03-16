ARLINGTON, Va. — At approximately 9 a.m. Monday Metro Transit Police and Pentagon Force Protection responded to the Pentagon Station for a stabbing that happened during an altercation on the lower level platform.

Officials said the victim, a man, was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Metro spokesman Ron Holzer says police have some preliminary suspect information and the investigation is continuing.

Trains bypassed the Pentagon station in both directions for several hours while police gathered information on the incident.

