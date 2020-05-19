DC police looking for gold SUV after fatal shooting in Southeast

Two victims were pronounced dead at the scene. Another victim was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition, police say.

WASHINGTON — D.C. Police need your help in locating a suspect after two men were shot to death and a woman was hospitalized in a shooting Tuesday afternoon in Southeast D.C.

Police said the shooting happened at about 1:42 p.m. in the 2400 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Ave, Southeast.

Upon arrival, police discovered two young men and a young woman suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

The two men have been pronounced at the scene, according to police. The young woman was taken to a hospital and is currently in critical condition.

The incident prompted a news briefing from D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham, where he gave an update on the fatal shooting.

During the briefing, Newsham said police are on the lookout for a man wearing a hoodie in a gold Saturn SUV last seen in an alley heading toward Talbert St, Southeast.

The SUV has body damage on the right side, police said.

Anyone with any information regarding the fatal shooting is asked to contact D.C. Police at 202-727-9099 or text 50411.

D.C. Police are also investigating a shooting in Southeast last week that prompted a response from Police Chief Peter Newsham after an officer in his department was shot while on duty.

In last week's news conference, a D.C. Police spokesperson said that an officer was shot by a suspect, who is now in custody. It is not believed that any of the responding officers shot their guns at any point in the exchange with the suspect.

A call came in shortly after 2 p.m. for a shooting in the 3400 blocks of A Street, Southeast, and a large police presence was noted by witnesses on Twitter.

Officers originally responded to the area because the alleged suspect was being asked to leave a property in which he/she was reportedly not supposed to be on. This led to the suspect firing a weapon at one of the officers and striking them, according to D.C. Police.

D.C. Police are still canvassing for video of the crime and for witnesses. And, the officer shot has been taken to the hospital for his nonlife-threatening injuries.

Several shell casings could be seen on the ground of the shooting scene when WUSA9 arrived at the scene. D.C. Police could not confirm how many rounds were fired at officers who initially responded.