Police: Man found shot to death outside of New Carrollton Metro station

NEW CARROLLTON, Md. — One man is dead after a shooting at the New Carrollton Metro station in Maryland, police said.

Metro Transit police said at around 11:20 p.m., officials responded to a call for reports of gunshots. Once on the scene, police found a man who had been shot multiple times in the bus bay area near Ellin Road in West Lanham Hills.

Prince George's County Fire & EMS treated the victim for his injuries but later died on the scene.

Police said the Ellin Road entrance to the New Carrollton station and bus bays were temporarily closed. Metrobuses were rerouted to the Garden City Drive entrance.

WMATA confirm that there was no impact to rail service.

Orange Line Alert: New Carrollton's Ellin Rd entrance is closed due to a police investigation. The Garden City Dr entrance remains open. — Metrorail Info (@Metrorailinfo) November 9, 2020

Police do not have not yet identified any suspects involved or the motive behind the shooting. The investigation is still ongoing.