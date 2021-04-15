Police: 1 dead, 1 injured after fatal shooting in Marlow Heights

A second victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

MARLOW HEIGHTS, Md. — Prince George's County Police are currently investigating a fatal shooting in Marlow Heights that left one person dead and another person injured.

According to police, officers responded to the 4200 block of 28th Avenue in Marlow Heights at approximately 4:15 p.m. for reports of a shooting. Once on scene, Prince George's County police said they located an adult male suffering from trauma to the upper body. Police said the victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

A second victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Prince George's County Police have no released any further information regarding the victim or the suspect(s) involved.

FATAL SHOOTING: We are on the scene of a fatal shooting investigation in the 4200 block of 28th Avenue in Marlow Heights. pic.twitter.com/WS4FXK7bEi — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) April 15, 2021

Detectives are on scene working to establish suspect(s) and a motive in this case. If anyone has any information, please call the Prince George's County Police Department at 1-866-411-TIPS.

On Wednesday, a man was shot and killed in Laurel on Wednesday afternoon, according to Prince George's County Police in a statement to WUSA9.

Police say the shooting accord in the 13000 block of Larchdale Road, which is not far from where James H Harrison Elementary School is located. Police have not said that the school is a part of the shooting or its initial investigation.

The man killed was taken to a hospital in the area but died from his gunshot wounds, according to Prince George's County Police.