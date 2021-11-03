Police: Fatal shooting in Reston leaves 1 person dead; suspect still on the loose

The identity of the victim involved in the shooting has not yet been released yet, police say.

RESTON, Va. — Fairfax County Police are on the scene of a fatal shooting that has left one person dead.

According to police, the shooting happened just before 6:30 p.m. in the 2200 block of Winterthur Court. Once on the scene, police discovered one person dead on the scene.

The identity of the victim involved in the shooting has not yet been released yet, police said.

Fairfax County police are still looking for the suspect that is involved in the shooting. Police have described the wanted suspect as a Black male who left in a black car with tinted windows.

If you have any information on this incident, please contact Fairfax County Police at (703) 478-0904 or call 911 immediately.

This is a developing story that will be updated once more information is available. Stay with WUSA9 for the latest.

Officers are investigating a shooting in the 2200 block of Winterthur Ct. in Reston. One person is deceased, the suspect is described as a black male who left in a black car with tinted windows. Updates to follow. #FCPD pic.twitter.com/cntEFdXueU — Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) March 11, 2021

Just last week, two people were shot in Fairfax County on March 5. The shooting happened in the 6100 block of Hibbling Avenue in Springfield, police said.

The two shooting victims were taken to a hospital with serious injuries. The extent of their injuries are still unknown at this time.