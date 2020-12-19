Police: 1 adult male dead after shooting near Landover

Prince George's County police confirm that the victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Prince George’s County police are currently investigating after a man was shot to death near Landover Friday evening.

According to authorities, officers responded at approximately 5:45 p.m. to the 500 block of Pacer Drive for a report of a shooting. Once officers arrived on the scene, they located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police confirm that he was pronounced dead on the scene.

Prince George's County Police have not identified the victim, nor have they released any additional information on a possible suspect involved in the shooting.

Detectives are still on the scene investigating a motive behind the shooting and to identify suspects in the shooting. Prince George's County police ask if anyone has any information regarding this case to contact them at 1-866-411-TIPS.

This is a developing story that will be updated once more information becomes available. Stay with WUSA9 for the latest.