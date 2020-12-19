x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Washington, DC's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Washington, DC | WUSA9.com

Crime

Police: 1 adult male dead after shooting near Landover

Prince George's County police confirm that the victim was pronounced dead on the scene.
Credit: Sky 9

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Prince George’s County police are currently investigating after a man was shot to death near Landover Friday evening.

According to authorities, officers responded at approximately 5:45 p.m. to the 500 block of Pacer Drive for a report of a shooting. Once officers arrived on the scene, they located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. 

Police confirm that he was pronounced dead on the scene.

Prince George's County Police have not identified the victim, nor have they released any additional information on a possible suspect involved in the shooting.

Detectives are still on the scene investigating a motive behind the shooting and to identify suspects in the shooting. Prince George's County police ask if anyone has any information regarding this case to contact them at 1-866-411-TIPS.

This is a developing story that will be updated once more information becomes available. Stay with WUSA9 for the latest.

Related Articles

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.