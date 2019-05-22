WASHINGTON -- An elementary school in Anacostia went on lock down Wednesday afternoon after an adult man was shot and killed nearby.

It happened just before 1 p.m. near Savoy Elementary School at Talbert Street and Shannon Place SE.

Police said when emergency responders arrived at the scene, they pronounced the victim dead.

One police believed the suspect had left the area, the lock down at the school was lifted but the kids were kept inside and all outside activities were canceled.

Police are looking for a small-dark-colored SUV that police believe was involved that left the scene.

Peter Newsham, the DC Police chief, said there were video cameras in the area and if detectives are able to get some images, from them they will put them out.

He said it appears that the victim was targeted. The victim appears to be in his late 20s.

Newsham also said there could be as many as two suspects.